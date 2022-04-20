Brazilian Série A / Matchday 4
Maracanã / 20.04.2022
Flamengo
Not started
-
-
Palmeiras
Flamengo - Palmeiras

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Flamengo

Palmeiras

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
22006
2
Atlético MineiroATL
22006
3
Red Bull BragantinoRED
21104
4
FlamengoFLA
21104
5
SantosSAN
21104
15
PalmeirasPAL
20111
