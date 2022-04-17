Brazilian Série A / Matchday 2
Maracanã / 17.04.2022
Flamengo
Not started
-
-
São Paulo
Flamengo - São Paulo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Flamengo

São Paulo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
São PauloSAO
11003
2
CoritibaCFC
11003
3
CorinthiansCOR
11003
4
Atlético MineiroATL
11003
5
CearáCEA
11003
10
FlamengoFLA
10101
