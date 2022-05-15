Brazilian Série A / Matchday 6
Estádio Raulino de Oliveira / 15.05.2022
Fluminense
Not started
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
Fluminense - Athletico Paranaense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fluminense

Athletico Paranaense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
540112
2
SantosSAN
531110
3
AvaíAVA
531110
4
América MineiroAMG
53029
5
Red Bull BragantinoRED
62319
12
Athletico ParanaenseATH
52036
15
FluminenseFLU
51225
