Brazilian Série A / Matchday 11
Maracanã / 11.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goianense/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Goianiense
Advertisement
Ad

Fluminense - Atlético Goianiense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fluminense

Atlético Goianiense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1054119
2
CorinthiansCOR
1053218
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1051416
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1044216
5
CoritibaCFC
1043315
8
FluminenseFLU
1042414
18
Atlético GoianienseACG
1024410
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Corinthians
-
-
Juventude
20:30
Cuiabá
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
23:00
Atlético Mineiro
-
-
Santos
23:00
Internacional
-
-
Flamengo
12/06

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Fluminense and Atlético Goianiense with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 11 June 2022.

Catch the latest Fluminense and Atlético Goianiense news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.