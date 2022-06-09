Brazilian Série A / Matchday 10
Maracanã / 09.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Fluminense - Atlético Mineiro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Fluminense

Atlético Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
1054119
2
PalmeirasPAL
944116
3
Atlético MineiroATL
944116
4
CoritibaCFC
942314
5
América MineiroAMG
942314
13
FluminenseFLU
932411
