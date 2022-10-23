Fluminense - Botafogo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 33
Maracanã / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/botafogo/teamcenter.shtml
Botafogo
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fluminense

Botafogo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
321911268
2
InternacionalINT
321612460
3
FlamengoFLA
32167955
4
FluminenseFLU
321661054
5
CorinthiansCOR
31159754
11
BotafogoBOT
321271343
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Red Bull Bragantino
1
0
Athletico Paranaense
10'
Santos
-
-
Corinthians
23:00
América Mineiro
-
-
Flamengo
23:00
Palmeiras
-
-
Avaí
23/10

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Fluminense and Botafogo with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 23 October 2022.

Catch the latest Fluminense and Botafogo news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.