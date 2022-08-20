Fluminense - Coritiba

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 23
Maracanã / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coritiba/teamcenter.shtml
Coritiba
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fluminense

Coritiba

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
22146248
2
FlamengoFLA
22123739
3
CorinthiansCOR
22116539
4
FluminenseFLU
22115638
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
22114737
18
CoritibaCFC
22641222
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Atlético Mineiro
-
-
Goiás
20/08
Juventude
-
-
Botafogo
21/08
Palmeiras
-
-
Flamengo
21/08
Red Bull Bragantino
-
-
Ceará
21/08

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Fluminense and Coritiba with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 20 August 2022.

Catch the latest Fluminense and Coritiba news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.