Brazilian Série A / Matchday 8
Maracanã / 29.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Advertisement
Ad

Fluminense - Flamengo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fluminense

Flamengo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
São PauloSAO
843115
2
CorinthiansCOR
742114
3
PalmeirasPAL
733112
4
Atlético MineiroATL
733112
5
BotafogoBOT
733112
7
FluminenseFLU
732211
14
FlamengoFLA
72329
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

São Paulo
1
0
Ceará
10'
Fortaleza
-
-
Juventude
29/05
Coritiba
-
-
Botafogo
29/05
Santos
-
-
Palmeiras
29/05

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Fluminense and Flamengo with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 29 May 2022.

Catch the latest Fluminense and Flamengo news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.