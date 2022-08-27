Fluminense - Palmeiras

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 24
Maracanã / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fluminense

Palmeiras

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
23147249
2
FluminenseFLU
23125641
3
FlamengoFLA
23124740
4
CorinthiansCOR
23116639
5
InternacionalINT
23109439
