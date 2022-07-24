Fluminense - Red Bull Bragantino

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 19
Estádio Raulino de Oliveira / 24.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/red-bull-bragantino/teamcenter.shtml
Red Bull Bragantino
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fluminense

Red Bull Bragantino

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
18106236
2
CorinthiansCOR
1895432
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1888232
4
FluminenseFLU
1894531
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1894531
8
Red Bull BragantinoRED
1876527
