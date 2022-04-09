Brazilian Série A / Matchday 1
Maracanã / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Fluminense - Santos

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
Santos logo
Santos
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fluminense

Santos

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
América MineiroAMG
00000
1
Athletico ParanaenseATH
00000
1
Atlético GoianienseACG
00000
1
Atlético MineiroATL
00000
1
AvaíAVA
00000
1
FluminenseFLU
00000
1
SantosSAN
00000
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Fluminense and Santos with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 9 April 2022.

