Brazilian Série A / Matchday 13
Arena Castelão / 19.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/america-mg/teamcenter.shtml
América Mineiro
Advertisement
Ad

Fortaleza - América Mineiro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fortaleza

América Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1274125
2
CorinthiansCOR
1264222
3
InternacionalINT
1256121
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1253418
5
São PauloSAO
1246218
13
América MineiroAMG
1243515
20
FortalezaFOR
121477
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cuiabá
-
-
Ceará
23:00
Santos
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
19/06
Corinthians
-
-
Goiás
19/06
Coritiba
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
19/06

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Fortaleza and América Mineiro with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 19 June 2022.

Catch the latest Fortaleza and América Mineiro news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.