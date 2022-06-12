Brazilian Série A / Matchday 11
Arena Castelão / 12.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Advertisement
Ad

Fortaleza - Athletico Paranaense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Fortaleza

Athletico Paranaense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
1163221
2
PalmeirasPAL
1054119
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1154219
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1051416
5
CoritibaCFC
1043315
20
FortalezaFOR
101366
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cuiabá
0
0
Red Bull Bragantino
19'
Atlético Mineiro
1
0
Santos
19'
Fluminense
0
0
Atlético Goianiense
18'
Internacional
-
-
Flamengo
12/06

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Fortaleza and Athletico Paranaense with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 12 June 2022.

Catch the latest Fortaleza and Athletico Paranaense news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.