Fortaleza - Botafogo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 25
Arena Castelão / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/botafogo/teamcenter.shtml
Botafogo
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fortaleza

Botafogo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
24148250
2
FlamengoFLA
24134743
3
FluminenseFLU
24126642
4
CorinthiansCOR
24126642
5
InternacionalINT
24119442
12
FortalezaFOR
24861030
14
BotafogoBOT
24761127
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Juventude
0
0
Avaí
13'
Red Bull Bragantino
-
-
Palmeiras
23:00
Athletico Paranaense
-
-
Fluminense
23:00
América Mineiro
-
-
Coritiba
04/09

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Fortaleza and Botafogo with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest Fortaleza and Botafogo news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.