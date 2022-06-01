Brazilian Série A / Matchday 3
Arena Castelão / 02.06.2022
Fortaleza
Not started
-
-
Ceará
Fortaleza - Ceará

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
Ceará logo
Ceará
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Fortaleza

Ceará

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
843115
2
Atlético MineiroATL
843115
3
CorinthiansCOR
843115
4
CoritibaCFC
841313
5
São PauloSAO
834113
19
CearáCEA
71336
20
FortalezaFOR
70252
