Brazilian Série A / Matchday 7
Arena Castelão / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Fortaleza - Fluminense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fortaleza

Fluminense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
641113
2
Atlético MineiroATL
733112
3
São PauloSAO
632111
4
BotafogoBOT
632111
5
SantosSAN
631210
13
FluminenseFLU
62228
20
FortalezaFOR
50141
