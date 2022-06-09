Brazilian Série A / Matchday 10
Arena Castelão / 10.06.2022
Fortaleza
Not started
-
-
Goiás
Fortaleza - Goiás

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
Goiás logo
Goiás
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Fortaleza

Goiás

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
1053218
2
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1051416
3
PalmeirasPAL
944116
4
Atlético MineiroATL
944116
5
CoritibaCFC
942314
13
GoiásGOI
933312
20
FortalezaFOR
91265
