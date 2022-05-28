Brazilian Série A / Matchday 8
Arena Castelão / 29.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventude/teamcenter.shtml
Juventude
Advertisement
Ad

Fortaleza - Juventude

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
Juventude logo
Juventude
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Fortaleza

Juventude

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
742114
2
PalmeirasPAL
733112
3
São PauloSAO
733112
4
Atlético MineiroATL
733112
5
BotafogoBOT
733112
18
JuventudeJUV
71336
20
FortalezaFOR
60151
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Goiás
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
20:30
São Paulo
-
-
Ceará
23:00
Coritiba
-
-
Botafogo
29/05
Santos
-
-
Palmeiras
29/05

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Fortaleza and Juventude with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 29 May 2022.

Catch the latest Fortaleza and Juventude news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.