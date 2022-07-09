Goiás - Athletico Paranaense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 16
Estádio Hailé Pinheiro / 10.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goias/teamcenter.shtml
Goiás
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Goiás logo
Goiás
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Goiás

Athletico Paranaense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1585229
2
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1583427
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1576227
4
CorinthiansCOR
1575326
5
InternacionalINT
1567225
17
GoiásGOI
1545617
