Brazilian Série A / Matchday 11
Estádio Hailé Pinheiro / 12.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goias/teamcenter.shtml
Goiás
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ceara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Ceará
Goiás - Ceará

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Goiás logo
Goiás
Ceará logo
Ceará
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Goiás

Ceará

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
1163221
2
PalmeirasPAL
1054119
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1051416
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1044216
5
CoritibaCFC
1043315
12
CearáCEA
1034313
13
GoiásGOI
1034313
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Goiás and Ceará with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 12 June 2022.

Catch the latest Goiás and Ceará news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

