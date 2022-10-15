Goiás - Corinthians

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 32
Estádio Hailé Pinheiro / 15.10.2022
Goiás
Postponed
-
-
Corinthians
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Goiás logo
Goiás
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Goiás

Corinthians

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
311910267
2
InternacionalINT
311512457
3
FlamengoFLA
32167955
4
CorinthiansCOR
31159754
5
FluminenseFLU
311561051
14
GoiásGOI
319111138
