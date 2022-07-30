Goiás - Coritiba

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 20
Estádio Hailé Pinheiro / 30.07.2022
Goiás
Not started
-
-
Coritiba
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Goiás logo
Goiás
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Goiás

Coritiba

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
19116239
2
CorinthiansCOR
19105435
3
FluminenseFLU
19104534
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1988332
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1994631
13
CoritibaCFC
1964922
14
GoiásGOI
1957722
