Goiás - Juventude

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 36
Estádio Hailé Pinheiro / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goias/teamcenter.shtml
Goiás
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventude/teamcenter.shtml
Juventude
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Goiás logo
Goiás
Juventude logo
Juventude
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Goiás

Juventude

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
352211277
2
InternacionalINT
351713564
3
FlamengoFLA
351871061
4
FluminenseFLU
351871061
5
CorinthiansCOR
351710861
14
GoiásGOI
3510131243
20
JuventudeJUV
353122021
