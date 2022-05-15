Brazilian Série A / Matchday 6
Estádio Hailé Pinheiro / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goias/teamcenter.shtml
Goiás
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Advertisement
Ad

Goiás - Santos

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Goiás logo
Goiás
Santos logo
Santos
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Goiás

Santos

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
640212
2
Atlético MineiroATL
733112
3
InternacionalINT
632111
4
SantosSAN
531110
5
AvaíAVA
531110
16
GoiásGOI
51225
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Internacional
2
1
Corinthians
51'
Atlético Mineiro
1
0
Atlético Goianiense
55'
Fluminense
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
01:00
São Paulo
-
-
Cuiabá
20:00

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Goiás and Santos with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 15 May 2022.

Catch the latest Goiás and Santos news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.