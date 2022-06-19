Brazilian Série A / Matchday 13
Estádio Beira-Rio / 19.06.2022
Internacional
Not started
-
-
Botafogo
Internacional - Botafogo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internacional logo
Internacional
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
4

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Internacional

Botafogo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1274125
2
CorinthiansCOR
1264222
3
InternacionalINT
1256121
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1253418
5
São PauloSAO
1246218
14
BotafogoBOT
1243515
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Internacional and Botafogo with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 19 June 2022.

Catch the latest Internacional and Botafogo news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

