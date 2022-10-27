Internacional - Ceará

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 34
Estádio Beira-Rio / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internacional/teamcenter.shtml
Internacional
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ceara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Ceará
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internacional logo
Internacional
Ceará logo
Ceará
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Internacional

Ceará

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
342012272
2
InternacionalINT
331613461
3
FlamengoFLA
34178959
4
CorinthiansCOR
32169757
5
FluminenseFLU
331671055
16
CearáCEA
336161134
