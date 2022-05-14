Brazilian Série A / Matchday 6
Estádio Beira-Rio / 14.05.2022
Internacional
Not started
-
-
Corinthians
Internacional - Corinthians

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internacional logo
Internacional
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Internacional

Corinthians

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
540112
2
SantosSAN
531110
3
AvaíAVA
531110
4
América MineiroAMG
53029
5
Red Bull BragantinoRED
62319
9
InternacionalINT
52218
