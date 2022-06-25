Brazilian Série A / Matchday 14
Estádio Beira-Rio / 25.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internacional/teamcenter.shtml
Internacional
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coritiba/teamcenter.shtml
Coritiba
Advertisement
Ad

Internacional - Coritiba

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internacional logo
Internacional
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Internacional

Coritiba

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1384128
2
CorinthiansCOR
1374225
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1363421
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1356221
5
InternacionalINT
1356221
15
CoritibaCFC
1343615
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Athletico Paranaense
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
25/06
Flamengo
-
-
América Mineiro
25/06
Corinthians
-
-
Santos
25/06
Atlético Mineiro
-
-
Fortaleza
26/06

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Internacional and Coritiba with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 25 June 2022.

Catch the latest Internacional and Coritiba news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.