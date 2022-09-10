Internacional - Cuiabá

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 26
Estádio Beira-Rio / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internacional/teamcenter.shtml
Internacional
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cuiaba/teamcenter.shtml
Cuiabá
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internacional logo
Internacional
Cuiabá logo
Cuiabá
0

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Internacional

Cuiabá

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
25149251
2
FlamengoFLA
25135744
3
CorinthiansCOR
25127643
4
InternacionalINT
251110443
5
FluminenseFLU
25126742
16
CuiabáCUI
25681126
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Ceará
-
-
Santos
10/09
Fluminense
-
-
Fortaleza
10/09
Palmeiras
-
-
Juventude
11/09
Avaí
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
11/09

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Internacional and Cuiabá with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 10 September 2022.

Catch the latest Internacional and Cuiabá news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.