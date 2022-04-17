Brazilian Série A / Matchday 2
Estádio Beira-Rio / 17.04.2022
Internacional
Not started
-
-
Fortaleza
Internacional - Fortaleza

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internacional logo
Internacional
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Internacional

Fortaleza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
22006
2
São PauloSAO
11003
3
CoritibaCFC
11003
4
Atlético MineiroATL
11003
5
CearáCEA
11003
17
FortalezaFOR
10010
19
InternacionalINT
10010
