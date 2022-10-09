Internacional - Goiás

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 31
Estádio Beira-Rio / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internacional/teamcenter.shtml
Internacional
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goias/teamcenter.shtml
Goiás
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internacional logo
Internacional
Goiás logo
Goiás
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Internacional

Goiás

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
30199266
2
InternacionalINT
301412454
3
FluminenseFLU
30156951
4
CorinthiansCOR
30149751
5
FlamengoFLA
30147949
13
GoiásGOI
309111038
