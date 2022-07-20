Internacional - São Paulo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 18
Estádio Beira-Rio / 21.07.2022
Internacional
Not started
-
-
São Paulo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internacional
São Paulo
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Internacional

São Paulo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1796233
2
Atlético MineiroATL
1787231
3
CorinthiansCOR
1785429
4
InternacionalINT
1778229
5
FluminenseFLU
1784528
9
São PauloSAO
1759324
