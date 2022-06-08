Brazilian Série A / Matchday 10
Estádio Alfredo Jaconi / 08.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventude/teamcenter.shtml
Juventude
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Juventude - Athletico Paranaense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventude logo
Juventude
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Juventude

Athletico Paranaense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
953118
2
PalmeirasPAL
944116
3
Atlético MineiroATL
944116
4
CoritibaCFC
942314
5
América MineiroAMG
942314
8
Athletico ParanaenseATH
941413
17
JuventudeJUV
924310
