Juventude - Botafogo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 23
Estádio Alfredo Jaconi / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventude/teamcenter.shtml
Juventude
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/botafogo/teamcenter.shtml
Botafogo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventude logo
Juventude
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Juventude

Botafogo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
22146248
2
FlamengoFLA
22123739
3
CorinthiansCOR
22116539
4
FluminenseFLU
22115638
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
22114737
12
BotafogoBOT
22751026
20
JuventudeJUV
22371216
