Brazilian Série A / Matchday 9
Estádio Alfredo Jaconi / 05.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventude/teamcenter.shtml
Juventude
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Juventude - Fluminense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventude logo
Juventude
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Juventude

Fluminense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
843115
2
Atlético MineiroATL
843115
3
CorinthiansCOR
843115
4
CoritibaCFC
841313
5
São PauloSAO
834113
11
FluminenseFLU
832311
19
JuventudeJUV
81437
