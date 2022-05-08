Brazilian Série A / Matchday 5
Estádio Alfredo Jaconi / 08.05.2022
Juventude
Not started
-
-
Internacional
Juventude - Internacional

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventude logo
Juventude
Internacional logo
Internacional
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Juventude

Internacional

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
43019
2
América MineiroAMG
53029
3
Red Bull BragantinoRED
42208
4
Atlético MineiroATL
52218
5
CoritibaCFC
42117
9
InternacionalINT
42117
19
JuventudeJUV
40222
