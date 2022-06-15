Brazilian Série A / Matchday 12
Estádio Alfredo Jaconi / 15.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventude/teamcenter.shtml
Juventude
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Juventude - Santos

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventude logo
Juventude
Santos logo
Santos
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Juventude

Santos

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1164122
2
CorinthiansCOR
1163221
3
São PauloSAO
1146118
4
InternacionalINT
1146118
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1152417
11
SantosSAN
1135314
19
JuventudeJUV
1124510
