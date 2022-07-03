Brazilian Série A / Matchday 15
Allianz Parque / 03.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Palmeiras - Athletico Paranaense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Palmeiras

Athletico Paranaense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1485129
2
CorinthiansCOR
1475226
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1473424
4
InternacionalINT
1466224
5
Atlético MineiroATL
1466224
