Brazilian Série A / Matchday 12
Allianz Parque / 16.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goianense/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Goianiense
Palmeiras - Atlético Goianiense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Palmeiras

Atlético Goianiense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1164122
2
CorinthiansCOR
1163221
3
São PauloSAO
1146118
4
InternacionalINT
1146118
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1152417
15
Atlético GoianienseACG
1134413
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Palmeiras and Atlético Goianiense with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 16 June 2022.

