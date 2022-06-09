Brazilian Série A / Matchday 10
Allianz Parque / 09.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/botafogo/teamcenter.shtml
Botafogo
Palmeiras - Botafogo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Palmeiras

Botafogo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
1053218
2
PalmeirasPAL
944116
3
Atlético MineiroATL
944116
4
América MineiroAMG
1043315
5
CoritibaCFC
942314
10
BotafogoBOT
933312
