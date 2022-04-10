Brazilian Série A / Matchday 1
Allianz Parque / 10.04.2022
Palmeiras
Not started
-
-
Ceará
Palmeiras - Ceará

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
Ceará logo
Ceará
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Palmeiras

Ceará

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
América MineiroAMG
00000
1
Athletico ParanaenseATH
00000
1
Atlético GoianienseACG
00000
1
Atlético MineiroATL
00000
1
AvaíAVA
00000
1
CearáCEA
00000
1
PalmeirasPAL
00000
