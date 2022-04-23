Brazilian Série A / Matchday 3
Arena Barueri / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/corinthians/teamcenter.shtml
Corinthians
Advertisement
Ad

Palmeiras - Corinthians

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Palmeiras

Corinthians

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
22006
2
Atlético MineiroATL
22006
3
FlamengoFLA
31205
4
Red Bull BragantinoRED
21104
5
SantosSAN
21104
15
PalmeirasPAL
30212
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Athletico Paranaense
-
-
Flamengo
23/04
Red Bull Bragantino
-
-
São Paulo
23/04
Fluminense
-
-
Internacional
23/04
Atlético Mineiro
-
-
Coritiba
24/04

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Palmeiras and Corinthians with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 23 April 2022.

Catch the latest Palmeiras and Corinthians news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.