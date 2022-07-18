Palmeiras - Cuiabá

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 17
Allianz Parque / 19.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cuiaba/teamcenter.shtml
Cuiabá
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
Cuiabá logo
Cuiabá
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Palmeiras

Cuiabá

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético MineiroATL
1787231
2
PalmeirasPAL
1686230
3
CorinthiansCOR
1785429
4
InternacionalINT
1778229
5
FluminenseFLU
1784528
15
CuiabáCUI
1654719
