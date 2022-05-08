Brazilian Série A / Matchday 5
Allianz Parque / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Palmeiras - Fluminense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Palmeiras

Fluminense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
43019
2
América MineiroAMG
53029
3
Red Bull BragantinoRED
42208
4
Atlético MineiroATL
52218
5
CoritibaCFC
42117
12
PalmeirasPAL
41215
15
FluminenseFLU
41124
