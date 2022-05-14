Brazilian Série A / Matchday 6
Allianz Parque / 14.05.2022
Palmeiras
Not started
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
Palmeiras - Red Bull Bragantino

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Palmeiras

Red Bull Bragantino

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
540112
2
SantosSAN
531110
3
AvaíAVA
531110
4
América MineiroAMG
53029
5
Red Bull BragantinoRED
62319
13
PalmeirasPAL
51316
