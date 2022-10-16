Palmeiras - São Paulo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 32
Allianz Parque / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sao-paulo/teamcenter.shtml
São Paulo
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Palmeiras

São Paulo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
311910267
2
InternacionalINT
311512457
3
FlamengoFLA
32167955
4
CorinthiansCOR
31159754
5
FluminenseFLU
311561051
12
São PauloSAO
30913840
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Goiás
-
-
Corinthians
Postponed
Ceará
-
-
Cuiabá
20:00
Botafogo
-
-
Internacional
22:00
Juventude
-
-
Atlético Goianiense
22:00

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Palmeiras and São Paulo with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 16 October 2022.

Catch the latest Palmeiras and São Paulo news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.