Brazilian Série A / Matchday 2
Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/red-bull-bragantino/teamcenter.shtml
Red Bull Bragantino
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goianense/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Goianiense
Red Bull Bragantino - Atlético Goianiense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Red Bull Bragantino

Atlético Goianiense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
22006
2
São PauloSAO
11003
3
CoritibaCFC
11003
4
Atlético MineiroATL
11003
5
CearáCEA
11003
9
Red Bull BragantinoRED
10101
10
Atlético GoianienseACG
10101
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Red Bull Bragantino and Atlético Goianiense with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 17 April 2022.

Catch the latest Red Bull Bragantino and Atlético Goianiense news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

