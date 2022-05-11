Brazilian Série A / Matchday 7
Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid / 12.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/red-bull-bragantino/teamcenter.shtml
Red Bull Bragantino
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Red Bull Bragantino - Atlético Mineiro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Red Bull Bragantino

Atlético Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
540112
2
SantosSAN
531110
3
AvaíAVA
531110
4
América MineiroAMG
53029
5
Red Bull BragantinoRED
52218
7
Atlético MineiroATL
52218
