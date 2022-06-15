Brazilian Série A / Matchday 12
Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid / 15.06.2022
Red Bull Bragantino
Red Bull Bragantino
Not started
-
-
Coritiba
Coritiba
Red Bull Bragantino - Coritiba

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Red Bull Bragantino

Coritiba

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1164122
2
CorinthiansCOR
1163221
3
São PauloSAO
1146118
4
InternacionalINT
1146118
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1152417
7
CoritibaCFC
1143415
12
Red Bull BragantinoRED
1135314
