Brazilian Série A / Matchday 10
Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid / 09.06.2022
Red Bull Bragantino
Not started
-
-
Flamengo
Red Bull Bragantino - Flamengo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Red Bull Bragantino

Flamengo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
1054119
2
PalmeirasPAL
944116
3
Atlético MineiroATL
944116
4
CoritibaCFC
942314
5
América MineiroAMG
942314
11
FlamengoFLA
933312
15
Red Bull BragantinoRED
924310
Related matches

Cuiabá
0
0
Corinthians
18'
América Mineiro
-
-
Ceará
23:00
Juventude
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
23:00
Atlético Goianiense
-
-
Avaí
09/06

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Red Bull Bragantino and Flamengo with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 9 June 2022.

Catch the latest Red Bull Bragantino and Flamengo news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

